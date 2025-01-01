LaLiga deletes Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor's file cards from Barcelona squad

HQ

January 1st, 2025. A new year has come and FC Barcelona hasn't convinced neither LaLiga nor the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to allow them to officially enroll Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor as players this year. We covered this situation earlier this month, and it's a bit messy: in short, Barcelona doesn't have enough revenue to have both players in their squad without violating the financial rules that LaLiga imposses to guarantee a "fair play".

It's not that Barcelona doesn't have enough money to pay for their salaries, but that, if they were pay their salaries, they would be paying above their salary cap, which is calculated taking into consideration the incomes and revenue of the club. It's the same type of offence that Manchester City made years ago and, now, it could cost them their relegation.

Barcelona, walking on thin ice, gave Olmo a contract for six years last August, but they only registered him for the first half of the season, and only because Danish defender Andreas Christensen got a prolonged injury, deviating his salary to Olmo's. Now, that shortcut doesn't work anymore.

On the first day of 2025, LaLiga has deleted both Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor's file cards from their website. And after being rejected by LaLiga, the Spanish Football Federation (whose new vice president, since last week, is Javier Tebas, LaLiga president) has also rejected, on January 1st, Barça's request for allow an exceptional licence.

Now, it may be up to Olmo: he can wait for Barcelona and Liga to reach an agreement, but he could use a clause in his contract that would allow him to sign for other club, while also getting a compensation from Barcelona, starting January 2nd, when the winter transfer market opens in Spain. In a social media post on New Year's Eve, however, Olmo showed his compromise for Barcelona with blue and red emojis. It's clear his desire is to remain in Barcelona, the club he has played since he was a kid, but it remains to be seen if it will be legally possible...