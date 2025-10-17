LaLiga players planning a visual protest about the Villarreal-Barça match in Miami: Standing still for 30 seconds

HQ

After the announcement from UEFA and later official confirmation from LaLiga that a match between Villarreal and Barcelona in LaLiga next December 20 will be taken to Miami, fans have expressed their disapproval and concern, fearing that this will set a precedent of domestic matches being celebrated abroad, far from their local supporters.

The rest of clubs in LaLiga have also rejected the idea, and they have agreed to do a silent but very visual protest in the upcoming LaLiga matchday, the first after the international break with the World Cup qualifiers, taking place this weekend: delaying the match for about 20-30 seconds, standing still on the pitch, after the initial whistle.

According to Radio Station COPE, all 20 captains from first division in Spain are talking about doing this gesture in sign of protest. That would also include Villarreal and Barcelona, the clubs that will make the trip to Miami.

Players, through their association AFE, said that they aren't necessarily against playing in Miami, but complain about the lack of transparency from LaLiga, after executives from LaLiga, Barcelona, and Villarreal failed to attend to a meeting called by the association last Tuesday, and instead opted for celebrating another meeting next week, when the pre-sale for the Miami match have already started and many players would be unavailable.

The first time we could see that protest is tonight, Friday at 21:00 CET, between Oviedo and Espanyol.