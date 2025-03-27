LaLiga clubs in UFL? Strikerz promises surprises soon...

HQ

We continue to pull out little nuggets from our interview with Alexander Bogomolskiy, head of publishing at Striker Inc. and everything he told us about the recent F2P football title, UFL. In this case we talk about a very important topic to make a title about the beautiful game feel real, the licenses of the teams, stadiums and players, with their respective scanned faces.

In this sense, we wanted to know if there will be any news for Spanish fans, given the relevance of LaLiga, its teams and its players around the world. "Spanish-localised players are the number three group in size across our audience", Alexander told us statistically. "Out of five most popular clubs in our audience, three are Spanish ones, so basically we do believe that one of top priorities is to sign a Spanish club, maybe even more than one". When he talks about "signing a club" he means a limited cooperation, adding the kits and the stadium of the team in question to the game. "We are also thinking about additional variants of cooperation or collaboration, maybe a cyber sports cooperation [such as esports] but yes, Spanish clubs are one of our priorities".

Those three teams among the most popular, he does not specify which ones he's referring to, but we all know the top three of the most popular teams in the country: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid. Seeing the number of Spaniards who enjoy the title and the studio's willingness to bring these teams, it is likely that, sooner rather than later, we will see one of the big teams in the game.

Here's the full interview with localised subtitles - are you part of the community Bogomolskiy is talking about?