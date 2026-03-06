LaLiga announces nostalgic Retro Matchday, but Real Madrid and Barcelona won't use retro kits

HQ

It's well known that nostalgia sells, and LaLiga will use it this season, announcing that Matchday 31 of LaLiga EA Sports and Matchday 35 of LaLiga Hypermotion (April 10-13) will be known as "Retro Matchday", the first of any of its kind in European football. This will mean that most teams will wear special kits inspired by iconic past designs.

The TV broadcast will also uses retro-style graphics inspired by the designs from decades past. Even referees will wear special retro-like kits. And "additional physical and digital activations will amplify the reach of the matchday before and after it takes place". It was also confirmed that this initiative will be repeated next season.

The design of the retro kits will be unveiled on March 19. However, not every team will participate. It has been confirmed that FC Barcelona, Getafe, and Rayo Vallecano will not wear retro kits due to "technical problems", according to AS. Real Madrid will not use retro kits either, as they were the only Liga team not to support the initiative, although LaLiga "hopes" that they will join next season.

"These historic jerseys, reinterpreted for today's competition, serve as a bridge between generations, connecting the origins of fandom with the way soccer is experienced today", said LaLiga on a press release. What do you think of this nostalgic initiative by LaLiga?