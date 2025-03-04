Lakers's resurgence with Luka Dončić: second in the West and six straight victories

HQ

Los Angeles Lakers started the NBA regular season with a lot of doubts. Few could have predicted then what would happen in 2025, with Lakers trading Anthony Davis for Luka Dončić. The move was like a nightmare for the Dallas Mavericks, but has rejuvenated Lakers. The team is now second in the West Conference, and is a clear candidate for the NBA title.

The change has been incredible: from a 20-17 at the beginning of January (20 victories, 17 defeats), to 38-21: 18 victories in the latest 22 games. Dončić has been an integral part of the success: since he joined the squad and recovered from the injury, Lakers has only lost once, against Utah Jazz. In the Lakers' latest game against Clippers, Dončić scored 29 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds. However, the resurgence started earlier, with LeBron James that, despite turning 40, still delivers better than most younger players.

Thee teams has six victories, including a wide result of 123-100 against Denver Nuggets, third best team in the West Conference. The only team better than Lakers, and seemingly out of reach, is Oklahoma City Thunder, 50-11.