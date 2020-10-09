Lakers win or Heat comeback? NBA Finals as a video game

You're watching Advertisements

In the morning (Europe time), LeBron James has a very big chance of winning his fourth National Basketball Association championship. The Los Angeles Lakers are up 3-1 in the 2020 NBA Finals, the weirdest one by far, because they are playing inside "the bubble" designed to protect players from Covid-19 infection. The franchise James won his first two rings with, Miami Heat, is still in the game and feeling stronger with Bam Adebayo recovered.

However, all key performers are on the court in the simulation game played by Gamereactor with NBA 2K21. We take control of one team in the first half and the other one in the second half and push the most in both cases. What players fit better in our hands? Is the gameplay representative of what will happen in the NBA Finals game 5 in a few hours? Take a look and compare.

NBA 2K21 is already out for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC. A next-gen version is coming in November with improved graphics and resolution.