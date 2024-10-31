Lakers stumble in Cleveland, but the public cheers Bronny James in his first NBA score

HQ

Los Angeles Lakers started strong this NBA season, but has received two consecutive blows. Last night, they lost 24 above Cleveland Cavaliers, who prevailed in the first quarter, winning 42 to 23. A gap too big for JJ Redick's squad to recover, who, writing off the game, allowed more minutes to the reserves.

After three victories at home, they have now two consecutive defeats. 3-2 for Lakers, and 5-0 for Cavaliers, the only team still undefeated in the East Conference, thanks to their offensive power: they score 125.6 points on average this season. In Lakers, only LeBron James and Anthony Davis were up to the task.

Bronny James scored his first NBA points

It was a bad night for Lakers, but not for Bronny James, LeBron's son, who scored his first official NBA points in the five minutes he played. With the victory assured, the Cleveland spectators clamour for Bronny and cheered when he scores as if he were one of their own.

In some way, he is: Bronny was born in Cleveland in 2004, when his father was starting his career at the Cleveland Cavaliers. The King played at Cleveland from 2003 to 2010 and then from 2014 to 2018. Despite him moving to Miami first and Los Angeles later, LeBron is still reverred in Cleveland, and they showed the same respect for his son.