LaKeith Stanfield attempts to become divine in The Book of Clarence

Sony Pictures has just released a trailer for a brand-new film that is set to make its debut at the start of the New Year. Known as The Book of Clarence, this film sees LaKeith Stanfield starring in the lead role of Clarence, an individual who in a bid to create a better life for him and his family and inspired by the rising Messiah, attempts to carve out a path to becoming divine.

The film also features a rather stacked cast, including the likes of David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, James MCAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more, and even features music from Jay-Z and director/writer Jeymes Samuel.

The Book of Clarence is set to open in cinemas on January 12, 2024, and you can see a trailer for the film below.