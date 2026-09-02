Lake Ontario renamed Lake America for US-based Apple Maps users

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Recently, United States President Donald Trump issued another executive order, this time building on his efforts to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. The new move revolved around Lake Ontario, as the massive freshwater body that is split between the US and Canada, is being pushed by the US leader to be known as Lake America instead.

Following the executive order outlining this decree, it has now been reported by BBC News that Apple Maps has renamed Lake Ontario as Lake America, solely for US-based users of the service. This does also come after Google made a similar swap in the days after the order was published.

According to the report, Trump has been pushing Apple to rename the lake as such, with US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum noting the technology giant was urged to comply with the executive order.

Canada on the other hand continues to regard the lake by its current/former name, even by installing a new signpost that explains "Lake Ontario. Now and always."