Laika's newest movie Wildwood pushed to 2026

It's a sad news day for fans of stop-motion and Laika, as the acclaimed studio has revealed its latest film, Wildwood, is now expecting to be released in 2026, rather than this year.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, the studio confirmed that Wildwood would not make it to release this year, and was instead looking to hit theatres at an unspecified date within 2026. Development on the film began all the way back in 2011, shortly after the publication of the novel it's based on.

This isn't necessarily too surprising, considering how long stop-motion films take to make, and the ambitious scale Laika has for this latest film. With huge environments and detailed battle scenes, Wildwood promises to be something the likes of which the studio has never done before.

Laika promises an impressive voice cast, including Mahershala Ali, Angela Basset, Jacob Tremblay, and more. The film focuses on the journey of a young girl as she seeks to find her baby brother in the titular and dangerous fantasy land of the Wildwood.

Wildwood will release some time in 2026.