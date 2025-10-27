Laika shows off "most ambitious project yet" in new Wildwood trailer

Laika, the studio behind Coraline, Kubo and the Two Strings, ParaNorman and more, is gearing up for the release of its next movie, Wildwood. Earlier this year, the film was pushed into the 2026 release window, but now Laika has showcased some of the animation techniques and visuals we'll see in the film in a new first look.

As you can see in the video below, Laika promises Wildwood will be its most ambitious project yet. Following the story of Prue, a young girl who has to save her baby brother after he's kidnapped into a magical kingdom near her unassuming home.

The main focus of the trailer is a character known to the Wildwood as The General. A giant golden eagle that keeps a watchful eye over the whole land, and is voiced by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Angela Basset.

The making of portion of the trailer is seriously impressive, and we can see why it took Laika so long to work on Wildwood. Here's hoping we can get a firm release date soon, so we know when we can book our tickets.