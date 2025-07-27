Laid-off Xbox manager defends Microsoft's AI push

HQ

Microsoft's latest round of layoffs has impacted thousands of employees across all divisions—including Xbox—as part of its ambitious $80 billion investment in artificial intelligence. Notably, even major projects like Perfect Dark have reportedly been canceled.

While many former employees have voiced frustration, one former Xbox team member, Brandon Stirrup, has offered a rare defense of Microsoft's AI strategy. Stirrup, who worked at Xbox Game Studios as a Senior Business Manager, acknowledged the difficulty of the layoffs but said the shift toward AI is both necessary and inevitable.

"I was laid off by Xbox, but I understand Microsoft's investment in AI," he wrote on X. He added that while his work focused on strategy rather than engineering, he still believes that those who resist AI risk being replaced.

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, echoing ongoing industry debates about AI's long-term implications and job security.

What are your thoughts on the matter, and have you yourself been impacted by AI?