Laid off developers are making studios "that are creative powerhouses," says industry veteran

In recent years, it has been hard to find glimmers of hope when looking at the gaming industry. As layoffs continue to hit game creators, developers, and even media, it can be easier to turn to despair, but Phil Foxton - a veteran with 30 years of experience in the industry - knows that there is hope.

Speaking to us at Barcelona Game Fest this year, Foxton gave a presentation on underdogs in gaming, and how they could be the secret to the future. "What's happening is those people that have been laid off, they are making studios that are creative powerhouses. They're able to do things that they weren't able to do at the large studios," he said. "They're able to make games that we wouldn't see otherwise...We just would not see them if it was still a Microsoft, Sega, Nintendo ruled world."

"My whole point of this is, look, yes, the state of play is not that good right now, but it's getting better. There's hope and how to make that hope greater is to actually be the studio that is creating that hope," he continued. "It's up to people like myself with 30 odd years of industry experience to be the one to go, hey, it's OK. Not a problem. Chill. It's going to be fine. And that's where we're at."

Foxton has been helping budding developers make their studios into successful businesses, and wants to see more underdogs succeed as he believes that's where we'll find the next big hit for gaming. Check out our full conversation with him below: