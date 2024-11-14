Lady Gaga reported to have joined the Wednesday: Season 2 cast

HQ

Regardless of whether or not you're a fan of her acting roles, Lady Gaga has become quite well known in the film space as of late. After winning an Oscar for her song in A Star is Born, the pop star went on to appear in House of Gucci and even Joker: Folie a Deux this October. It looks like her next role will be a little different, as she's set to test the waters of television.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Lady Gaga has joined the cast of Wednesday: Season 2, in an undisclosed role. As the series is currently in production, the report adds that Lady Gaga is currently in Europe to film her scenes too.

Wednesday is currently the most-watched English series of all-time on Netflix, so it's not as though the show needs more star power to ensure fans return. Likewise, as we don't yet know when the second season will premiere, it could be a while before we hear about Lady Gaga's role officially in the Tim Burton project.