Lady Gaga opens up about playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux

HQ

Joker quickly became a hit when it premiered in 2019 and this October, five years later, it gets a sequel that has aroused both curiosity and disinterest among fans. One thing that is certain is that Joker: Folie à Deux looks set to be a very different experience to its predecessor. In the new film, we see Lady Gaga portraying Harley Quinn and when she talked to Access Hollywood she opened up about the role of the Joker's other half.

"You know, Lee is very special to me. She's a really vulnerable, sweet person. My version of Harley is mine, and it's very authentic to this movie and these characters. I don't want to give anything from the movie away. I think it's really something you have to experience in the theater. This film has music, it has dance, it has amazing acting in it. I love working with Joaquin [Phoenix]. I love working with Todd [Phillips]. What I will say is that I've never done anything like I've done in this movie before, so it's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."