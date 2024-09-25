Lady Gaga is launching a Joker: Folie à Deux companion album on Friday

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the debut of Joker: Folie à Deux, the anticipated sequel to Todd Phillips' acclaimed 2019 flick. The movie has already seen a bunch of reviews being shared around, many of which don't exactly paint a promising follow-up, but we'll have to see whether this affects the movie's ticket sales, which will no doubt be aiming for a similar revenue target as the original that topped $1 billion.

One thing that we do know for a fact about Joker: Folie à Deux is that the film is a musical with various musical numbers dotted throughout. These will be performed by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, who stars in this flick as Lee Quinzel, AKA Harley Quinn. Speaking about Gaga's role, the iconic pop star is also set to release a companion album for the film, which will be known as Harlequin and will seemingly feature 13 tracks.

The album will be launched on September 27, and the announcement post's accompanying milk carton image seems to suggest that the 13 tracks are named as such:



Good Morning



Get Happy (2024)



Oh, When the Saints



World on a String



If My Friends Could See Me Now



That's Entertainment



Smile



The Joker



Folie à Deux



Gonna Build a Mountain



Close to You



Happy Mistake



That's Life



