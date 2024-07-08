Lady Gaga is going to blow our mind in Joker: Folie à Deux

HQ

While Lady Gaga might still be seen mostly as a pop icon, she is an Oscar-winning actress and someone who can clearly hold her own in stellar movies alongside heavyweight actors. We'll next see Gaga on the big screen in Joker: Folie à Deux, where she'll apparently be blowing us away.

Casting director Francine Maisler told Deadline the following when speaking about the actress: "Man, she's good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she's good."

Lady Gaga will be playing Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips' sequel to 2019's Joker. It's likely we'll see a new take on Quinn and Joker's relationship in the movie, especially considering its musical nature.