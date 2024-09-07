Lady Gaga has a new album on the way

Reports suggest that a new single is on the way from pop icon Lady Gaga as soon as next month, which will serve as the herald for her seventh album, slated to come in February 2025.

Buzz is already starting to grow online surrounding the marketing campaign for the release, titled LG7, and Gaga is a particularly hot prospect at the moment due to this build-up coming at the same point in time as Joker: Folie à Deux is gearing up for its public release.

Gaga told Vogue: "There's a lot of pain associated with this adventure, and when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry.

"When I'm here at this studio, I'm relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what's remarkable is - that's the music. I'm able to hear it back."

Lady Gaga co-stars in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning Joker. The film releases in cinemas this October (thanks, Pitchfork).

