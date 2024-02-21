Lady Gaga confirmed for Fortnite

HQ

Back in 2019, Lady Gaga infamously tweeted (it was called Twitter at that time, remember?) "What's fortnight?", revealing a pretty spectacular gap in her knowledge of popculture. But that was five years ago, and now Gaga is ready to enter Fortnite herself, more specifically to the mode Fortnite Festival.

When Fortnite Festival Season 2 kicks off on Thursday this week, the Lady Gaga skin will be available through the Item Shop. This was revealed by herself on X in a reply to her old post, including an image of what the digital Fortnite avatar will look like. Check it out below.