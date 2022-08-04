Lady Gaga confirmed as Harley Quinn in Joker 2

HQ

Yesterday, Todd Phillips and crew revealed that Joker 2, or Joker: Folie à Deux as it's actually called, will premiere on October 4 in 2024 if everything goes according to plan, and now they've confirmed two rumours as well.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, has gone on Twitter to share a short teaser for Joker: Folie à Deux confirming the rumours that she'll play the second main role in the movie. Considering the music and the context the two characters find themselves in, it's also safe to say it'll indeed be a musical to some extent and that our assumption of her playing Harleen Quinzel and/or Harley Quinn is spot on as well.