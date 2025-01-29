Lady Gaga comments on the Joker: Folie à Deux fiasco

HQ

It's still quite interesting how a film can go from being one of the most anticipated of the year to the most loathed, which is exactly what happened with Joker: Folie à Deux. An expensive flop that was rejected by critics and cinema-goers alike, and something that seemingly few of those involved want to talk about in retrospect.

But in an interview withElle Lady Gaga was asked about her thoughts on the fate of the film, the harsh criticism that Joker: Folie à Deux received and the poor ticket sales. And in the end, the answer is pretty sound, and she said that sometimes you have to accept that things don't click with the audience. She said:

"People just sometimes don't like some things. It's that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn't connect in the way that you intended."

Gaga also added that failure can be difficult to deal with at times, but that it is a part of being an artist that you simply have to learn to accept and live with.

What did you think of Joker: Folie à Deux, is the film as rotten as many claim?