Lady Gaga comments on Joker: Folie à Deux's Razzies awards haul

While it wasn't the biggest winner at the 45th annual Razzies (with that honour going to Madame Web), Joker: Folie à Deux did have a big awards haul, landing two trophies and seeing the film regarded as the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel of the year and the film with the Worst Screen Combo for the pairing of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn, respectively. Needless to say, this level of success and fame, or more accurately failure and infamy, has led to Lady Gaga recently commenting on the movie and its Razzie credits.

During the musician/actress' Saturday Night Live opening monologue, she stated the following:

"Anyway, I'm an actor now. And I've been very diligent about selecting films that can showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as Joker 2. Apparently people thought it was awesome. Joaquin and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So, we won... for worst screen duo. But joke's on them. I love winning things! And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It's like an EGOT, but it's hurtful."

It is worth saying that while Lady Gaga was a major part of the flop that was Joker: Folie à Deux, a part that we mentioned in our review was one of its few attempted saving graces, she is also an Oscar-winner for her song in A Star is Born, a movie that she also landed a Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role nomination for too.

