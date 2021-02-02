Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village is 2.9m tall

You're watching Advertisements

Resident Evil Village has been in the spotlight for a while now. Before its official launch, PlayStation 5 owners were lucky enough to be the first batch to try the demo "Maiden" while others have to wait a bit longer.

Nevertheless, it seems that the demo has successfully seized players' attention, and it's in a good way. Especially one of the characters: the Lady Dimitrescu is extremely popular and you can already see memes about her all over the internet. The love is so much that the developer has also noticed.

Now, the RE Village art director Tomonori Takano as a representative of the team has a message for the players (you can see the full post in the image below). He first thanked fans for the support and a lot of positive feedback, and he mentioned that "Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated". Then, he decided to offer some interesting information to answer something that every single person who has played the demo might have wondered: How tall is Lady Dimitrescu?

"If you include her hat and high heels, she's 2.9m (approximately 9'6" tall)".

So, yeah, she's basically taller than all the NBA players. But we also can't help but think: how tall is she without her hat and high heels counted?

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on May 7. You can also watch our Resident Evil Village demo playthrough here.