Lady Dimitrescu actress wants to return as the character in the future

Lady Dimitrescu isn't actually that big of a player in Resident Evil Village, but the giant dame managed to capture the hearts of many a gamer when she first stepped onto the scene and grabbed us by the throat. Unfortunately, she then died during the events of Resident Evil Village.

However, that may not mean she's gone for good. Speaking with TheGamer, Maggie Robertson - the actress who played Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village - said she'd be up for a return if it came up in Capcom's plans.

"Would I like to return to her? Of course, the answer to that is always going to be yes," she tells me. "Do I have any idea what Capcom's plans for her are? Absolutely not. I'm just a lowly actor. I'll find out when you do," she said.

Dimitrescu has already made a comeback of sorts, as you can put Resident Evil Requiem protagonist Grace Ashcroft in Lady Dimitrescu's outfit if you buy the Deluxe Edition of the upcoming game. It's clear Capcom is aware of her popularity, so she may be on the cards for a return somewhere down the road.