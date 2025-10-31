Laced Records announces exclusive Breath of the Wild vinyl box set

HQ

Nintendo and Zelda fans, brace yourselves. A new and absolutely massive box featuring the complete soundtrack from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to drop sometime next year. And we're not talking about a "best of" compilation here — this is everything, the whole musical journey. In total, fans will get eight vinyl records packed with 130 tracks to relive every corner of Hyrule, all pressed on beautifully marbled gold-and-blue discs.

It won't be cheap though, and if you're planning on picking up the full box set it will cost you 200 dollars. There is however a slightly cheaper version being released - featuring two discs with select tracks - which will be more kind to your wallet - at "just" 50 dollars. Both editions are now available for preorder directly from Nintendo.

Will you add this to your vinyl collection?