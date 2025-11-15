Labubu movie reportedly in development at Sony

HQ

If you've spent any time online this year, you've probably stumbled across Labubu dolls: in videos, memes, or proudly displayed by collectors. And if seeing them everywhere wasn't enough, now you should know that the hugely popular collectibles may soon be headed to the big screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has closed a deal to develop a movie based on the toothy creatures. However, the report adds, "it is too early to tell whether the potential movie would be live-action or animated."

Labubus, sold by China's Pop Mart, became a global phenomenon this year, appearing in the hands of celebrities like Blackpink's Lisa, and Sony has produced movies like KPop Demon Hunters, so there's room for optimism. But what do you think about the concept?