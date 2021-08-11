Lab Rat is coming to Xbox Series next year

Earlier this year, we got hands-on with the upcoming puzzle game from Chump Squad, Lab Rat, to see how this satirical science-fiction game was shaping up. Six months later, Lab Rat has popped up during the recent [email protected] stream, where the title got a new trailer, and revealed that it would be releasing not only on PC, but also on Xbox Series consoles.

We still don't have a date for when Lab Rat will arrive, but we are told that it will be coming in 2022. But, if you're looking to try your hands at the game today, Chump Squad is hosting a beta that players can sign up for, for the chance to test the title ahead of launch.

If you haven't checked out Lab Rat yet, be sure to read our preview above, and watch the official trailer for the game below.