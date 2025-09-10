La Vuelta director insists that the race will continue and blame protesters: "You can't block cyclists, it's illegal"

HQ

La Vuelta a España continues despite the protests from Pro-Palestine sympathisers, happening daily and growing in size and strength. On Tuesday, the stage was shortened due to safety concerns, and some protesters blocked the race, placing a log in the middle of the road. People protest against Israel Premier Tech, which has already said they won't abandon the race.

Javier Guillén, race director, said that the race will continue despite the protests. "I want to express our rejection of what we experienced today, once again. We will continue to compete in the Vuelta and tomorrow we will start the stage," he stated at a press conference, via Marca.

Guillén added that rules must be followed and defended their right to continue the race, while cricitising those protesters who more actively try to hamper the race. "You can't block cyclists; it's illegal because it's defined in the Penal Code and the Sports Law."

With the final stage next Sunday taking place in the center of Madrid, the city, whose mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida denies that Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza, will prepare an almost unprecedented security display.

Yesterday, Spanish rider Javier Romo abandoned the race because of a fall he suffered when a protester stumbled when trying to invade the road. Those are the cases that the Spanish High Council of Sports (CSD) and the Spanish government reject: while sympathising with protesters, they claim that protests must be made without putting cyclists' safety and integrity at risk.