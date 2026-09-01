La Vuelta a España resumes today with a hilly stage and Enric Mas in the red jersey

HQ

La Vuelta a España 2026 resumes today after a rest day on Monday, which coincided with the confirmation of the new leader Enric Mas, who inherited the red jersey on Saturday after Tadej Pogacar fell and withdrew, but earned it on Sunday when he won Stage 9, the climb to Alto de Aitana.

Now, the second week begins with Stage 10 on Tuesday, September 1, a hilly 184.5 km stage between Alcaraz and Elche de la Sierra, in Albacete, with three stage 3 climbs (Puerto del Peralejo, Puerto de Aýna, Puerto de Socovocos) and very few flat portions: almost 3,000m of elevation gain.

There will be a stage every day until the second and final rest day on Monday, with the highlights being Stage 12 on Thursday, a climb to the Calar Alto Observatory in Almería, and Stage 14 on Saturday, with a climb to Sierra de la Pandera.

Vuelta a España 2026 General Classification before Stage 10