La Vuelta a España 2026 will end in Granada instead of Madrid

HQ

La Vuelta a España 2026 will not finish as usual in Madrid, and will instead finish in Granada, the Andalusian city famous for the majestic Alhambra, an Islamic palace bult in the 13th Century. In fact, there are talks to end the race near the monument, listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, but the it may depend on the Heritage and Environment department, said sources to Granada Hoy, adding it will be unlikely.

This change has not been announced yet, and was first reported by Cadena Ser. The full route will be announced on December 17. Initially, the plan was to end in the Canary Islands, but the government of Gran Canaria rejected it, opposing to the participation of the Israeli team previously known as Israel Premier-Tech, that caused big protests last year, especially during the final stage in Madrid, that was cancelled.

What we know for sure is that the race will depart in Monaco, in August 22, and will end in September 13. Granada will have at least two stages: the penultimate stage in the mountain and the final stage, usually much shorter and more flat, around the streets of the city.

That weekend, Madrid hosts the new Spanish Grand Prix in Formula 1, so it couldn't host La Vuelta, and the Canary Islands refused. Granada appeared as an alternative, and details are being finalised now before the announcement next month.