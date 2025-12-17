La Vuelta a España 2026 reveals its route, from Monaco to Granada, going through four countries

HQ

La Vuelta a España has revealed the 2026 route, in a special event in Monaco, with the presence of Prince Albert II,, where the Spanish Grand Tour will depart next August 22, ending in September 11, 2026. This will be a very international route, as it will go through four countries (Monaco, France and Andorra before touring through the Mediterranean.

La Vuelta 2026 has been described as one of the toughest in the history of La Vuelta, with more than 58,000 metres of elevation gain. In total, two time trials, seven mountain stages, four medium mountain stages and eight hilly or flat stages. As it was previously leaked, La Vuelta will end in Granada, and the end of route will be in one of the most beautiful historic landmarks in the country: the Alhambra Palace.

La Vuelta director Javier Guillén said that this edition will have a very Mediterranean feel, and Monaco will mark a prestigious start with "historic cities, mountain passes that are part of our history and unprecedented climbs". Puerto El Bartolo in stage 6 in Castellón, Alto de Hazallanas in Sierra Nevada in stage 20 will be two of the toughest ones. The organizers also highlight a longer than usual time trial stage, 32.5 km from Puerto de Santa María to Jerez de la Frontera.

Granada becomes the eighth city where La Vuelta ends, after Madrid, Bilbao, San Sebastian, Miranda de Ebro, Salamanca, Jerez de la Frontera and Santiago de Compostela. In the last 40 years, it took place in Madrid every time except for three times where it ended in Santiago.

