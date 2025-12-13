La Vuelta 2026 will be "one of the toughest" in history and the most difficult in ten years

HQ

We are less than one week away for the full reveal of La Vuelta a España: it will be announced in an event in Monte Carlo on December 17. We know that it will depart from Monaco and it will end in Granada, but the rest of the route is a mystery. However, according to sources from As, La Vuelta 2026 will be one of the most difficult ones in history, and fore sure "the most demanding one" of the last ten years in terms of mountain difficulty.

The 21-stage race will go through Monaco, France and possibly Andorra before arriving to Spain, following a route in the Southern and Mediterranean regions of the peninsula. There will be between seven and nine summit ends, with more than 4,000 meters of incline. The end will take place in Granada instead of the usual finish in Madrid, which will be hosting the Formula 1 Grand Prix at the same time.

It was previously reported that it would finish in the Canary Islands and feature a climb to Mount Teide in Tenerife, but plans were scrapped as the local government opposed to the participation of the Israeli team... that has no longer any ties with Israel as it changed name and structure, being renamed NSN Cycling.

La Vuelta a España 2026 will take place between August 22 and September 13. Will Primož Roglič fulfill his "obession" of winning a record five Vueltas?