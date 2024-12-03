La Vuelta 2025 will start in the Piedmont region in Italy next summer

HQ

The Vuelta Ciclista España, one of the three cycling "Grand Tours" in Europe alongside Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, has announced that, in the 2025 edition, it will depart, precisely, from Italy. La Vuelta 2024, in its 90th edition, will have its first three stages in the Piedmont (Piemonte).

This will be the sixth time La Vuelta starts abroad. Last year, La Vuelta started in Portugal (Lisboa, Oeiras and Cascais), and the following year, 2026, it is already confirmed that it will start in Monaco.

Like Spain, Italy has a great cycling tradition. Six Italian cyclists have won the race in history: Fabio Aru (2015), Vincenzo Nibali (2010), Marco Giovannetti (1990), Giovanni Battaglin (1981), Felice Gimondi (1968) and Angelo Conterno (1956).

Next year, Tour de France will take place entirely inside French borders, but for 2026 it will depart from Barcelona. Those kind of "crossovers" ensure more international viewers tune in for the three most prestigious cycling races in the world.

It will take place from 5 to 27 July 2025. La Vuelta, as well as Giro d'Italia will announce its full track in January. Women's Tour de France has already been announced, and it will grow significantly in 2025.