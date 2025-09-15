La Vuelta 2025 general classification results: Vingegaard wins "strangest Tour ever"

HQ

Jonas Vingegaard was declared champion of La Vuelta a España 2025, a race that will forever be remembered by the pro-Palestine protests that took place in almost every stage, against Israel-Premier Tech team, that ended up canceling the final stage as thousands of protesters invaded the streets of Madrid.

Every rider was given the same time for the General Classification, which thankfully was already decided from the previous day, a climb to La Bola del Mundo in the mountains of Madrid where the Danish rider claimed his third stage victory and extended the distance with Portuguese rider Joao Almeida from UAE Team Emirates XRG to a definitive one minute and 16 seconds.

British Tom Pidcock from Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team seized his first podium place ever, 3 minutes 11 seconds behind Vingegaard. Australian Jay Hindley from Red Bull Borda-Hansgrohe had no chance for a final sprint and ended 30 seconds behind Pidcock, while fifth was the American Matthew Riccitello, best position from the controversial Israel-Premier Tech team.

Because of the protests, riders were quickly taken into their cars and no traditional award ceremony was held. An improvised podium was made with cool-boxes.

Jonas Vingegaard said in an interview that it had been the strangest race in his life, but was sympathetic with the protesters. "People do it for a reason. It's terrible what's happening. I think maybe those protesting want a voice, so maybe the media should give them that voice. Maybe that's why they're doing it", he said to Sport TV2.

La Vuelta a España 2025: General Classification top ten