La Vuelta 2025 announces its full route, spanning four countries

In the cold days of December, it is tempting to think about the long and sunny summer days, particularly in the south of Europe, where the three "Grand Tours" take place: the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and La Vuelta in Spain. And, to make us wish for those lovely "siestas" watching the cycling competitions, La Vuelta has announced the full route of the 2025 competition.

La Vuelta 2025 will take place from August 23 to September 14, 2025, and as we previously reported, it will depart from the Piedmont region in Italy.

It will be more international than ever, with stages in Italy, France, Andorra as well as Spain, taking place entirely in the northern half of the country, with the capital being the most southern point.

To celebrate its 90th anniversary, La Vuelta wants to bring back some of the most memorable climbs that were "on the edge of being forgotten". Cycling fans will delight watching stages in La Bola del Mundo, a summit in the mountains near Madrid, very well known by its television aerials, that featured for the last time in La Vuelta in 2012.

For those interested, you can read a full breakdown of all 14 stages in the official website.