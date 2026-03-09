La Velada del Año 6: all fights announced by Ibai Llanos, headlined by The Grefg vs. IlloJuan

HQ

Ibai Llanos has announced the card for La Velada del Año 6, the annual amateur boxing event with streamers and other popular celebrities in Spain and Latin America. For the second year in a row, La Velada will take place in the Cartuja Stadium in Seville, which has already sold most of the tickets, and was already sold out last year, in which Ibai also broke historic viewership records on Twitch.

La Velada is an amateur boxing event with streamers, although sometimes they invite celebrities from other fields (like in 2022, when popular singer David Bustamante fought youtuber Míster Jagger). This year, the surprise fight will be between sport journalists Edu Aguirre from Spain and Gastón Edul from Argentina, known for their unwavering support of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, respectively.

The event will also include a fight between rappers Lit Kallah from Argentina and Kidd Keo from Spain, or a fight between Mexican streamer Rivers and Spanish streamer Roro, both of whom previously featured in last year's edition. The main event will be between two popular Spanish youtubers, The Grefg, who already fought last year and defeated WestCol, and IlloJuan.

Here's the full card of La Velada del Año 6:

Boxing fights in La Velada 6



Fabiana Sevillano vs. La Parce



Clersss vs. Natalia MX



Lit Killah vs. Kidd Keo



Alondrissa vs. Angie Velasco



Gero Arias vs. byViruZz



Rivers vs. Roro



Marta Díez vs. Tatiana Kaer



Yo soy Plex vs. Fernanfloo



TheGrefg vs. IlloJuan



La Velada 6 will take place on July 25, broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube and other platforms. Will you tune in?