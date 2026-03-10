La Velada 6 is already sold out at the Cartuja Stadium, and may be the longest ever

HQ

La Velada del Año reaches its sixth edition, and it remains as popular as ever, with the boxing event selling out in a matter of hours. The Cartuja Stadium in Seville will once again be home of the amateur boxing event organised by Ibai Llanos, and streamed worldwide to millions of viewers in Spain and Latin America, featuring some of the more popular youtubers and influencers of the Spanish-speaking world, and even some from other fields like music or sport journalism.

Tickets for La Velada went on sale at 20:30 CET, 19:30 GMT of Monday, during the livestream where all the fights (more than ever, ten fights) were announced. With prices ranging from 50 to 150 euros, they only lasted a little over three hours: at 23:53, the official account of the event confirmed the stadium was sold out.

La Velada del Año 6: when is it and list of fights

With ten fights, it could be the longest Velada ever (last year's edition, which broke Twitch records, had seven fights)



Edu Aguirre vs. Gastón Edul

Fabiana Sevillano vs. La Parce

Clersss vs. Natalia MX

Lit Killah vs. Kidd Keo

Alondrissa vs. Angie Velasco

Gero Arias vs. byViruZz

Rivers vs. Roro

Marta Díez vs. Tatiana Kaer

YosoyPlex vs. Fernanfloo

TheGrefg vs. IlloJuan



In terms of length, it may depend on musical performances and the general pace of the event, with how much "filler" they put in, but last year the stream lasted about seven hours, starting at 20:00 CET. La Velada 6 will also start at 20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT on Saturday July 25.

Of course, musical performances are one of the main draws for many people to watch these events. The broadcast on Monday was all about the fights, and no artist have been confirmed so far, although rumours say that Lola Índigo and Aitana will perform in the event.

Have you ever watched La Velada? Will you tune in next July 25?