LA Thieves reinforce Call of Duty League roster with former world champions

HQ

It almost seems surreal to see so many of Atlanta Faze's players heading elsewhere. The former insanely dominant team whose only pitfall was not being able to win multiple World Championships, is now splitting up, and following McArthur "Cellium" Jovel joining Riyadh Falcons, now Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris has a new home too.

aBeZy has officially joined the Los Angeles Thieves, with the intention of bolstering the team who has been knocking on the door to become a multiple world champion too. Joining returning stars Thomas "Scrap" Ernst and Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez, aBeZy is one of two new additions, with the second also being a former world champion.

Kenneth "Kenny" Williams returns to the Thieves, the team where he won his first CDL championship, all after a stint with OpTic Texas where he also won the 2024 championship. Needless to say, with these signings 100 Thieves certainly looks to be a force to be reckoned with heading into the 2026 season.