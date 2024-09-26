English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

LA Thieves parts ways with two members

The Call of Duty League organisation is clearly getting ready to welcome some new players...

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just recently we reported on the rumour that the Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty League team was in the process of signing a bunch of veteran players in an attempt to return to the pinnacle of Call of Duty esports. Well, it seems like an official announcement on this front is now imminent as a couple of members have now been released from the team.

With the report noting that Daniel "Ghosty" Rothe would be the only member of the 2024 team remaining on the 2025 squad, now both Kyle "Kremp" Haworth and Byron "Nastie" Plumridge have been released from the Thieves.

While it's unclear what the future will hold for these two, there is now plenty of space for the rumoured additions of Thomas "Scrappy" Ernst, Dylan "Envoy" Hannon, and Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez to join the team.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Related texts



Loading next content