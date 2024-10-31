LA Thieves has released its general manager

HQ

The Call of Duty League team Los Angeles Thieves has decided to make a rather big organisational change ahead of the 2025 season. Following the signing of a so-called "super team" of star, veteran players, general manager Brandon "Novus" Hewitt has now departed the squad.

This has been confirmed in a post on X, where we're told: "Today @NovusBH and the LA Thieves part ways. It's been a ride, and we'll always appreciate the work that Brandon has put in as General Manager."

It's unclear what the future will hold for Novus, but what we do know is that his work was effectively completed for the 2025 season as he managed to lock down Daniel "Ghosty" Rothe, Dylan "Envoy" Hannon, Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez, and Thomas "Scrappy" Ernst as the roster for the coming action, which we are still expecting to kick off in December.