LA Thieves confirms rumours by revealing Call of Duty League "super team"

HQ

We've been following the recent Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty League rumours that have claimed that the organisation was looking to tap a variety of Call of Duty veterans in a bid to return to the pinnacle of the esport. This has now been confirmed.

The LA Thieves has lifted the curtain on a roster that is built around returning star Daniel "Ghosty" Rothe and is bolstered by Dylan "Envoy" Hannon, Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez, and Thomas "Scrappy" Ernst. Joseph "JoeDeceives" Romero also remains on the team currently and seemingly will serve the purpose as a substitute.

The LA Thieves are regarding this roster as a "super team" so no doubt they will be one to watch when the CDL returns, likely before the end of the year.