LA Thieves bolsters coaching staff with Sender

HQ

Following locking down what has been dubbed a "super team", the Los Angeles Thieves Call of Duty League organisation has been steadily building out its coaching department too. This has included promoting former assistant coach Shane "ShAnE" McKerral to the head coaching gig, and now the team has announced who will be supporting Shane in the assistant coaching role.

The former Chicago Huntsman/OpTic Texas, then New York Subliners/Cloud9 New York coach Troy "Sender" Michaels has joined the Thieves in the assistant role. He will be looking to help the team reach the mountaintop and achieve CDL success once again, as they did back in 2022.