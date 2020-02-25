La Resistance brings espionage to Hearts of Iron IV

Hearts of Iron IV is the WW2 grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive, and like all of the publisher's strategy games, it has been supported extensively since it was released (in this case, back in 2016). With that being so, we've got another expansion to tell you about, La Resistance, which is out now and costs £15.49 on Steam.

The new content brings three new political skill trees to the game, along with secret agents, espionage-themed missions, new national focuses, and the option to mount a resistance in occupied territory. If you're hoping to get some new life out of this expansive and detailed military strategy game, it might be worth a look.