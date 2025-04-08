La Quimera launches on the 25th of April

HQ

Coming from Reburn, formerly known as 4A Games Ukraine, La Quimera is a new first-person shooter set in a dystopian version of South America. As mercenary forces are hired to take part in increasing levels of violence, it's brutal in the not-so-distant future, but you have some tools to help you out.

Guns, exosuit abilities, and more are at your disposal in La Quimera, and were recently shown off in the gameplay trailer below. Also, the game confirmed its release date of the 25th of April, 2025. There is also a closed beta beginning on the 12th of April you can sign up for if you simply can't wait a couple more weeks.

"Our Reburn team can't wait to finally share our hard work and vision for La Quimera with players on April 25," said Reburn co-founder and CEO Dmytro Lymar via a press release. "Ahead of our release, we invite players to join us in our closed beta to get an early look at the co-op experience for our vision of Nuevo Caracas and far beyond."

La Quimera launches for PC via Steam on the 25th of April.