La Quimera delayed following negative early reviews

La Quimera, the new FPS from Reburn, has been delayed. The game was meant to launch on the 25th of April, but as that date has been and gone, without the release of the game, fans are left scratching their heads.

As per GamingBolt, on the developer's Discord it was revealed the game would be delayed, without a new release in sight. "We are trying our best to address the matters as quickly as possible while also navigating the circumstances we're faced with here in the Ukraine," wrote Reburn CEO Dmytro Lymar.

There's no official acknowledgement of the negative press that La Quimera saw on its review day, but there was a nod to the developer working with Steam on technical issues, with hopes for a new release date soon.

If you're looking to read some more in-depth thoughts on La Quimera, stay tuned for our review.