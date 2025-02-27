La Quimera announced by the former 4A Games Ukraine

HQ

The developer that previously spoiled us with the Metro series, 4A Games Ukraine, has now rebranded itself as Reburn and has just announced its first project. It will be a heavy action game called La Quimera, and behind that title is a story-driven sci-fi adventure.

Instead of being set in Moscow like the Metro series, Reburn is taking aim at Latin America in a fictional giant megacity surrounded by jungles. Filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, The Neon Demon) is involved in the project, which will hopefully ensure a cinematic feel.

Project lead Oleksandr "Sasha" Kostiuk explains the change of scenery to Polygon like this:

"We've long wanted to create an adventure that players could experience both solo and with friends, allowing for a personal single-player journey as well as a co-operative playthrough. We also wanted to step away from the post-apocalyptic themes of the post-Soviet setting. Some team members have been working in that space for nearly 15 years - or even longer, dating back to the original STALKER."

The gameplay setup he describes sounds somewhat inspired by Crysis, which certainly bodes well:

"Additionally, the world of our game, where technology has reached a high level of advancement, allows us to seamlessly integrate new gameplay elements, such as exoskeletons, player abilities, modern weaponry, and more— elements that significantly impact the gameplay."

Check out the first trailer and the first screenshots below. For now, La Quimera is only announced for PC.