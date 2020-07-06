L.A. Noire VR devs working on open-world VR for Rockstar

You're watching Advertisements

Video Games Deluxe, the Australian development studio behind L.A.Noire: The V.R. Case Files, has just announced on Linkedin that it is working with Rockstar on some sort of open-world VR title.

"Having finished the critically well received L.A.Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar," the company wrote in the social media post. "2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project."

There's no further word on what it is that the team is working on, so it could be an entirely new VR experience or an adaptation of an existing game, and the rest of the post is more focused on recruitment for whatever this mysterious project might be.

Which Rockstar world would you like to experience in VR?