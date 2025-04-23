La Flèche Wallonne 2025: another classic through the Belgian Ardennes with Pogacar and Evenepoel as favourites

HQ

Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel head the next classic: La Flèche Wallonne (the Walloon Arrow), the cycle road race in Wallonia, Belgium, one of the three cycling classics in the Belgian Ardennes, and one of the cycle races most prestigious after the five "Monuments" like the Paris-Roubaix.

Pogacar, currently the best cyclist in the world according to UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale), is the favourite, after already winning two classics, the Strade Biancje and the Tour de Flandes. He already won in 2023. British cyclist Stephen Williams won last year. But Remco Evenepoel, who won last week his first race, Brabantse Pijl, after recovering from a serious crash, is also considered one of the favourites for the race. The Belgian, double Olympic gold in Paris, is also World Cycling Champion.

Another contender is the Dane Mattias Skjelmose, winner of the Amstel Gold Race, while defending champion Williams is not considered amond the favourites this year with a much uneven level this year. The 205 km race will begin at 11:35 CEST on Wednesday, April 23.