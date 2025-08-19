La Divina Commedia showcased in dark trailer

Among the standout trailers shown during Gamescom, La Divina Commedia certainly drew attention. Dark, atmospheric, and dramatic - exactly as one would expect. The reveal showcased an infernal landscape where the protagonist comes face-to-face with a skeletal beast seemingly ripped straight from Dante Alighieri's timeless work.

La Divina Commedia builds upon the legacy of Dante's classic but reimagines it in a distilled, playable form. Players will explore procedurally generated areas, promising a unique experience each time they venture deeper into this hellish setting. While no release date has yet been announced and details remain scarce, the tone is unmistakably sinister - it feels like Dante's Inferno 2.0, but darker, more mysterious, and even more menacing.

For those eager to descend into this nightmare, the game is already available to wishlist on Steam. Until then - Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.