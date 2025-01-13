Kyrgios already out from the Australian Open: "Realistically I can't see myself playing a singles here again"

HQ

Nick Kyrgios' return to the competition was one of the highlights for many of the local fans this year, because the Aussie, former world no. 13 (now 92 in the ATP ranking) hadn't played in 18 months due to injuries, that seemed to put an end to his career before turning 30... and there are still doubt if he'll recover.

Kyrgios has lost against Jacob Fearnley in the first round, in three straight sets, despite a tremendous effort from Kyrgios, who pushed two tie-breaks. He pushed himself to the limit, requiring the assistance of the physio twice during the match. But the abdominal injury, that already cost him an early elimination in Brisbane, didn't disappear.

Kyrgios admitted that this has probably been his final singles game at the Australian Open. " The fans waited hours to come see me play. mean, realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again", he said to the press, spotted by The Tennis Letter.

"I'm sorry for Nick. I could tell he was dealing with some stuff, but it was a great match, and I really enjoyed playing in front of the crowd", Fearnley said after the game, who admitted he was "extremely nervous" before the match.

Scottish player Jacob Fearnlay, 23-year-old, has now his best ranking ever at 86. This is just his third tour-level victory, and thinks this has been his best match ever played. Will he rise even higher this year?